Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

