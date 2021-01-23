Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 199.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after buying an additional 735,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 108.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after buying an additional 714,884 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.80 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

