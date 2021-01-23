Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 945 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer accounts for 3.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.2144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

