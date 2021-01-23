Stellar (XLM) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $5.94 billion and approximately $873.27 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00076122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00280386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

