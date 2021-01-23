Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 984 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22. The stock has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

