Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,050 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPM stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $407.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.