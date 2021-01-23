stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $1,234.91 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $1,234.91 or 0.03874974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $33.74 million and $25,850.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00126352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00078069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00282334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040030 BTC.

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

