stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH token can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00055379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00126577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00279835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00040815 BTC.

stETH's official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH's official website is lido.fi

