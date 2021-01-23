stETH (STETH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH token can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00055228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00127257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00076325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00039528 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.