STK Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One STK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STK has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. STK has a market capitalization of $408,258.48 and approximately $34,151.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK (CRYPTO:STK) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.