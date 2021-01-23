STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.09 ($40.10).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

STM stock opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.06.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

