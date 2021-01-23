Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.71

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $14.87. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 506 shares trading hands.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

