StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $3.48. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 159,074 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STON. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in StoneMor by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 190,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneMor by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneMor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.