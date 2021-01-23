Storj Price Tops $0.39 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Storj has a total market cap of $86.22 million and $30.74 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00702905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.86 or 0.04442590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,601,680 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Storj Token Trading

