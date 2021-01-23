Storj (STORJ) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $84.15 million and $34.07 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.09 or 0.00631343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.04313716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017739 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,601,680 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

