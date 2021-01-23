STRAKS Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $51,096.71 and approximately $9.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,968.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.08 or 0.03879118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00431933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.38 or 0.01346281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.00541480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00433205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00270510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023278 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

