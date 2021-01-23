Stratex International Plc (STI.L) (LON:STI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stratex International Plc (STI.L) (LON:STI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Stratex International Plc (STI.L) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 3,832,383 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50.

About Stratex International Plc (STI.L) (LON:STI)

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

