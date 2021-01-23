Stratis Market Cap Reaches $54.94 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $54.94 million and $1.30 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000669 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00024341 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.