Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $54.94 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001726 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000669 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00024341 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars.

