Streamit Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,622.25 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamit Coin has traded up 76.8% against the U.S. dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $8,622.25 and approximately $17.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/