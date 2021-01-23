Streamr (DATA) Tops One Day Volume of $13.58 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Streamr has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $47.34 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.00617759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.34 or 0.04387571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.