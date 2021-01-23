Streamr (DATA) Trading 20.8% Higher This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Streamr has a market capitalization of $45.14 million and $12.20 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00701877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.94 or 0.04390777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

DATA is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

