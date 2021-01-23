Strong Price Tops $19.30 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.30 or 0.00060364 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $63.21 million and $143,076.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00057714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00127011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00076151 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

