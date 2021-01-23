StrongHands Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. StrongHands has a market cap of $485,620.29 and approximately $100.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,315,122,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,901,927,689 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.