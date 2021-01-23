Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $239.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

