Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $652,107.53 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Substratum has a market cap of $652,107.53 and $226.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00075826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00697503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.98 or 0.04410338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018340 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.