Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $656,379.92 and approximately $2,498.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00622683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.98 or 0.04399393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017638 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.