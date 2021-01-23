SUKU Price Tops $0.16 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One SUKU token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $23.04 million and $271,181.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077231 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00040386 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,707,674 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

Buying and Selling SUKU

SUKU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

