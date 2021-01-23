Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.20

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $22.41. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 21,571 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,959.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $80,324.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,898,099.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,927 shares of company stock worth $191,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 457.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

