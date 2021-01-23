Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.81

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $16.39. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 30,623 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $12.29. The business had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.70 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.