Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:WISA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.59. 488,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,001. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

