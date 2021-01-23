SUN Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SUN has a total market capitalization of $36.55 million and $43.64 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SUN token can now be bought for approximately $7.82 or 0.00024412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00127270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00076036 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00279350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040052 BTC.

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,674,823 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

