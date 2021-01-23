Suncrest Bank (SBKK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBKK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892. Suncrest Bank has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

