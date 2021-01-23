Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.0988 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.12 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.74 or 0.03859690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,282,744 coins and its circulating supply is 304,961,999 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

