Suretly Market Capitalization Hits $43,188.09 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $43,188.09 and approximately $1,393.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.09 or 0.00631343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.04313716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

