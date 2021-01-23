Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.75

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.75 and traded as high as $46.34. Surmodics shares last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 33,900 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $627.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.