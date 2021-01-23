Sushi Price Hits $11.07 on Exchanges (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sushi token can now be bought for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a total market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00057595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00127755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00079225 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00280315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040130 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

