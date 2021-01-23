SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $855.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $855.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $878.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $847.50 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $826.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $480.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $497.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,196,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,114,000 after buying an additional 91,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

