Swace Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (SWACE)

Swace (CURRENCY:SWACE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Swace has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swace has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $85.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swace coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00127270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00076036 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00279350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Swace Profile