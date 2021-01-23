Swap Price Down 26.9% This Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Swap has a market cap of $122,529.30 and approximately $312.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00055379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00126577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00279835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00040815 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,284,547 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

