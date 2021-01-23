Swap Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Swap has a total market cap of $125,270.83 and approximately $104.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00055228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00127257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00076325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00039528 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,288,700 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

