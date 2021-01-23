Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Tops $0.0738

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $781,861.73 and $305,387.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056488 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00126768 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00077127 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00278095 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070954 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040168 BTC.
About Swapcoinz
Swapcoinz Coin Trading
Swapcoinz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.
