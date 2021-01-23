Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Tops $0.0738

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $781,861.73 and $305,387.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00126768 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00077127 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00278095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040168 BTC.

About Swapcoinz