Swarm City Trading Down 8.3% This Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $151,189.36 and $2,485.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.84 or 0.00657459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.73 or 0.04303993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.