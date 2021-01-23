Swarm Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1,775.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

