Swerve Market Cap Hits $8.21 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Swerve has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $11.51 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00040172 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,599,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,220,458 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

