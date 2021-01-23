Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $15.54 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040051 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,598,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,229,349 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

