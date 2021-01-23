SwftCoin Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $3.67 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00641008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.21 or 0.04377920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017614 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.