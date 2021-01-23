SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00641008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.21 or 0.04377920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017614 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

