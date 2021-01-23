SwftCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.70 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

