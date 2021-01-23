Swingby Hits Market Cap of $4.46 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $193,343.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00057334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00276305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039838 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

